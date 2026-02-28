Aboriginal elder arrested amid protests over controversial NT Administrator swearing-in

Larrakia Elder Eric Fejo was apprehended and taken away by police amidst a protest at the front of NT Parliament. Source: Emma Kellaway

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

Hundreds of protesters gathered a park adjacent to the Northern Territory (NT) Parliament house to protest the swearing-in of NT Administrator David Connolly on Friday morning.

Chants of “not my administrator” echoed through the forecourt as David Connolly made his arrival.

Rope and bollards sectioned off the lawns in front of NT Parliament, when Uncle Eric Fejo crossed over the barrier he was swiftly apprehended by police and put in the back of a patrol vehicle.

The move escalated tensions among protesters who then spilled out onto the streets as they were pushed by police to make way for the police car to exit.

NT Independent MP Yingiya Mark Guyula told NITV News he was appalled by police behaviour.

“Unbelievable, this is a leader of this land,” Mr Guyula said.

“Not to listen to the people of this land is just appalling.”

It follows months of building outcry from community members, politicians, and First Nations leaders over David Connolly’s appointment.

In January, a slew of now deleted social media posts made by Mr Connolly were labelled ‘racist, sexist and misogynistic’.

The posts include comments that mock Welcome to Country ceremonies, ridicule Indigenous languages, and joke about perpetrating domestic violence.

Mr Connolly was handpicked by the NT Government to become the 24th Administrator of the Northern Territory, a role equivalent to the Governor General who serves as the King’s representative.

Nyikina woman Natalie Hunter, who is part of the advocacy group Justice Not Jails, told NITV she feels Mr Connolly is “totally unfit” for the position.

“I am utterly disgusted that the Chief Minister continued to move forward with swearing him in today,” she said.

Hundreds braved the wet Darwin morning, to express their dissent. Source: Emma Kellaway

Earlier this week, a broad coalition of First Nations leaders, politicians and community advocates, penned an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling for him to “urgently rescind” Mr Connolly’s appointment.

The Prime Minister has not responded but has previously said “there is no precedent whatsoever for the Commonwealth Government intervening in such a way”.

His Labor colleagues, Member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour and the Minister for Indigenous Affairs Malarndirri McCarthy, spoke at the protest to express their concerns.

Ms Scrymgour told NITV she also wrote to the Prime Minister to express concerns, and will continue to contest David Connolly’s appointment.

“Just because he is sworn in today doesn’t mean that I’m going to retreat and leave this issue,” she said.

After weeks of silence, David Connolly released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his past comments.

“I deeply regret the past social media posts I made,” he said.

“I am genuinely sorry for the hurt they may have caused members of the community.”

As he was sworn-in inside NT Parliament House, David Connolly gave his first address as administrator, where he said he was committed to moving forward with respect.

“Above all, I bring respect — respect for First Nations people and their enduring custodianship of this land for tens of thousands of years, respect for the law and our institutions that hold us together, respect for those who agree with me and those who do not,” he said.

By Emma Kellaway of NITV.