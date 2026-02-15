Big Gay Out: protests erupt with the politicians’ panel getting cut short

The Politicians Panel at the annual Big Gay Out was cut short after a protester ran onto the stage as National Party Minister Matt Doocey was about to speak.

The protester, who wished to remain anonymous, told Te Ao Māori News they did not regret going on stage.

“Politicians must be reminded that they work for us. I’m happy that National’s MP got no talking time, especially following their puberty blockers ban and their removal of trans-inclusive guidelines in community sport,” they said.

“I felt compelled to go on stage because I’m disgusted at the Burnett Foundation’s choice to platform politicians, as well as the politicians’ choice to take up that space. The global queer community, and our takatāpui and irawhiti trans whānau in particular, are facing more bigotry now than ever before, and our lawmakers are deeply complicit with their anti-Māori and anti-trans legislation. We don’t want to hear their excuses; we want them to take a seat and listen to our voices. Toitū te aroha, toitū te mana!”

Protest during the Big Gay Out political panel. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Burrentts Foundation is the organiser of the event.

Its Chief Organisation Enablement Officer Mary Haddock-Staniland said in a statement to Te Ao Māori News that the presence of politicians reflected a long-standing commitment to visibility and accountability within the current political system.

“Governments of the day fund essential public health services, including HIV prevention and sexual health care. Engaging with political leaders is a practical necessity for protecting services, advocating our communities, and ensuring decision-makers cannot ignore the people most affected by their choices.

“We understand there are strong feelings about the presence of some politicians, and we respect where they come from. Disagreement, protest, and criticism are part of a healthy democracy. However, abuse and behavior that puts others at risk is not acceptable, and does not help advance our shared goals.”

Billie Manu (one holding the microphone) and co, protesting during the political panel. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Another protester Billie Manu, one of the louder voices at the protest, had a microphone and chanted during the politicians’ kōrero.

“Our plan was to silence the politicians, who have continuously silenced our community. We do not believe that this is the right way to hold politicians accountable by putting them above community, above our takatāpui, our trans, our Bipoc (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) community on a stage to speak at us,” said Manu.

With it being an election year, the political panel was brought back after last being held in 2024, when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon retreated after facing backlash from the audience.

Manu said it was fine for politicians to attend but not speak, as they should be listening to the community.

“I don’t think that Big Gay Out or Pride events are a space for them to be platformed unless they decide to run their own events.

“Ultimately, putting us in a position where we have to heckle, we have to protest, on a day that is once a year where we actually get to come celebrate together, is real sad.”

During the panel, Doocey faced the strongest resistance from the crowd and left the event immediately after stepping off the stage.

The backlash wasn’t reserved solely for the coalition government, with Labour MPs also facing significant yelling and screaming from the audience when they came out to speak.

Labour MP, Shanan Halbert. Photo Te Ao Māori News.

Labour Rainbow Issues spokesperson Shannon Halbert told Te Ao Māori News that they had heard the concerns raised by the crowd, with Labour promising to continue pushing for trans rights.

“There’s a small group today that had concerns about how we look after our trans whānau across Aotearoa, that is a focus for Labour, and we will be focused on that, particularly around gender affirming health care, that is a priority for us that we will take forward.”

Te Pāti Māori MP, Oriini Kaipara, was representing her party by herself at the event, being one of the politicians who was listened to during her kōrero.

Te Pāti Māori MP, Oriini Kaipara. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

After the panel, she said the current government have for a long time, been suppressing the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Koia rā ko tētahi o ngā tino hapori kua tāmi rawatia tēnei kāwana nē, ka titiro tētahi rangatira. “Kua roa e whakarapihi ana i a rātou me he kararehe,” said Kaipara to Te Ao Māori News.

ACT and New Zealand First were not in attendance, with the crowd cheering when it was announced.

The Big Gay Out organisers have said it is too early to comment on whether the political panel will return next year.