Legendary Silver Ferns coach inducted into netball hall of fame

Legendary former Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison and captain Laura Langman have been included in the first intake of inductees into New Zealand’s new netball hall of fame launched in Auckland on Saturday.

Jamison (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāi Tahu) - New Zealand’s first netball world cup winning coach and first Māori coach of the Silver Ferns - and Langman (Ngāti Pāoa) - the most capped player in Silver Ferns’ history, with 163 test caps when she retired in 2020 - were among 12 inaugural inductees announced at the hall of fame launch during Netball New Zealand’s (NNZ) 97th AGM on February 24.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Lois Muir and former NNZ presidents Dawn Jones - a long-serving international umpire - and Anne Taylor were recognised with Icon status for their “outstanding contribution”.

Also selected as inductees were former Silver Ferns playing greats Joan Harnett, Judy Blair, Sandra Edge, Irene van Dyk and Casey Kopua, together with netball world cup winning coach Dame Ruth Aitken and former NNZ board chair Kereyn Smith.

Jamison passed away in April 2023, aged 97.

Career descriptions

NNZ’s descriptions of Jamison’s and Langman’s careers said:

Taini Jamison

A trailblazer in the sport she loved, Taini Jamison was an inspiring and influential figure who left her mark in many ways throughout her decades-long involvement. But ultimately, left her most memorable imprint on the coaching front.

In a natural progression, Jamison became the first Māori coach of the New Zealand netball team when appointed Silver Ferns coach #3 in 1967. In what was to become a history-making year for New Zealand netball, Jamison guided the Silver Ferns to a first world title when they swept all-comers in the second edition of the Netball World Championships, held in Perth.

Four years later, she coached the Silver Ferns to the runners-up position at the 1971 World Netball Championships in Jamaica.

In 2008, the Taini Jamison Trophy was established. It is contested when any netballing nation or nations, other than Australia, play the Silver Ferns in New Zealand while honouring an exceptional legacy.

Laura Langman

Winning the Dame Lois Muir Supreme title in 2015, 2016 and 2019 put the stamp on Luara Langman’s remarkable career.

Playing an integral role in leading the Silver Ferns on their stunning ride to the World Cup title in 2019, pushing to new boundaries was the hallmark of Langman’s exceptional career.

The effervescent bundle of energy put the seal on her contribution as one of the game’s greats when winning a first world title after three previous unsuccessful attempts.

Langman became New Zealand’s first netballer to surpass 150 test caps in 2019 which included winning two Commonwealth Games gold medals with the Silver Ferns (2006 and 2010) before calling time as the most capped Silver Fern in history with 163 internationals beside her name.

The athletic and fleet-footed midcourter was a striking presence in the Silver Ferns engine room, exacting standards, drive, preparation and ability to stay injury-free combining to produce an outstanding netballer.



