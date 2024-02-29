Zoe Hobbs to contest 60m sprint at Glasgow World Indoor Championships

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs will feature in the women’s 60m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Sunday morning (NZT) as she continues to build towards the Paris Olympic Games in July.

The 26-year-old is part of a 10-member New Zealand team, the largest Kiwi contingent in the history of the championships.

Ahead of Glasgow, Hobbs raced to second in 7.19s at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin last week.

With a season’s best of 7.16, Hobbs will be out to go one step further than the 2022 World Indoor Championships when she exited at the semi-final stage.

Hobbs faces tough competition in world number one Julien Alfred of St Lucia (6.99), Poland’s former European 60m gold medallist Ewa Swoboda and US champion Aleia Hobbs, who ran 7.02 to win the recent USATF Indoor Championships.