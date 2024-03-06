Hurricanes to apologise to government over Poua ‘redneck’ haka

The Hurricanes will apologise to the government over a haka performed by its women’s side, the Poua, labelling the government redneck.

Before their Super Rugby Aupiki season opener against the Chiefs Manawa, the Hurricanes Poua used an altered haka which used the phrase “karetao o te Kāwana kakiwhero” or “puppets of this redneck government”.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said he’s disappointed by the action and there was no consultation with him by the players.

“Certainly disappointed. There was no discussion, no consultation and some of the words that were used were interpreted to be very strong.

“The Hurricanes shouldn’t be making any political statement. If they do, it needs to be agreed across the organisation because we have got players and staff who are not comfortable with what is being said.”

“There are obviously players and staff who agree with it but that is missing the point ... we were blindsided,” Lee said.

“Us making a political statement is inappropriate - whether they’re saying ‘the government is great’ or ‘the government is not great’, that’s not our role.”

Lee said he didn’t expect any disciplinary action to be taken against the players but he is keen to understand who was behind the decision to go ahead with the altered haka.

“Our vision is to unite and excite and this thing is the furtherest from unite.”

Sports and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop dismissed claims that the government was “redneck”.

Bishop said he disagreed with the haka’s message but said the Poua were entitled to their view.

The Hutt South MP said he would continue supporting the Hurricanes.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on social media: “Perhaps if they focused more on tackling and catching the ball instead of expending all their energy performing a haka trying too hard to attack the government they may not have been thrashed so badly. I don’t see the world number one Black Ferns doing that.”

Regulation Minister David Seymour said: “I’m actually a Hurricanes fan because my dad’s family is from the Manawatū and I grew up supporting Christian Cullen, so I’m deeply saddened at this turn of events.

“I’m especially concerned that the Hurricanes Poua finished bottom of the table last season, they’re bottom of the table so far this season, and I’m just really worried that they’ve spent too much time on their haka and their politics and not enough time practising their moves.”