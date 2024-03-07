Northland boxing thrives thanks to Hall of Famer

Following her induction into the Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame last year, former IBF heavyweight champion Daniella Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāpuhi) continues to pass her knowledge on to local talent in Kaikohe.

She’s training former Northland Kauri rugby player Trish Vaka for her upcoming heavyweight bout in two weeks, with her main motivation her whānau.

“It’s my drive to be a role model for our community and our babies and our youth of today,” Vaka says.

Return to the ring

Ōkaihau-born Vaka made her boxing debut in September 2017. Her boxing record includes one win, six losses and one by no contest. Four of her losses were against world champions - two against Lani Daniels and the remainder against WBO light heavyweight champion Geovana Peres.

The Kaikohe-based mother of three is a legend in her own rights on the rugby pitch having played for Kaikohe in 2014 and was also one of the original members of the Northland Kauri in 2018.

Taitokerau boxers on top of the world

Daniella Smith says Vaka’s title bout is a big step forward not only for Vaka but also for Kaikohe as a community.

“Of the four women world champions in the country, three of them are Māori and all three come from the mighty Taitokerau.

“Trisha is showing everyone now that it can be down. That’s why when she trains, she has a whole entourage with her, that comes and supports her, and it’s beautiful!”

Smith’s daughter Tahlia Smith, who is also fighting on the same card as Vaka says she’s grateful to have so many role models of success in her backyard.

“We’ve got tough Māori women here up north,” says Smith.

We have Mea, Lani, Trisha and so many more other girls that will be coming through the ranks. There’s just lots of raw talent here.”

Vaka will take on Hamilton’s Tinta Smith for the vacant New Zealand National Professional Boxing Commission NZ (PBCNZ) heavyweight title on March 16 at Te Rapa Racecourse.















