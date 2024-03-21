Maranga Mai e te iwi - 18 teams to take the stage

SPECIAL FEATURES FOR THIS REGION

To ensure regional representation, the rules dictate that a minimum of 25% of each group’s performers must hail from Northland. The region runs from the Tōpuni River, just beyond Tahurangi (Wellsford), all the way to the Far North.

NEWCOMERS

Te Uri o Manumanu from Maunganui ki Tāmaki is one of the new competitors on stage. Led by Joe Pihema, who previously brought together Ngāti Whātua descendants for the Timutimu Whenua haka team at the Tāmaki Makaurau regionals, Te Uri o Manumanu now represents these uri in the Te Tai Tokerau region.

Adding to the mix is Te Au Warawara from the Hokianga region, whose debut at the last regionals was impeded by the pandemic. Under the leadership of Makere Ngaropo and Mike Te Wake, this group boasts a lineage rich in songwriting talent, revitalising ancestral melodies to pass down to future generations.

Meanwhile, inspired by the success at the Te Arawa regionals, a collective of Far North District council kaimahi (staff) is gearing up to bring their teaching of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga to the Northland competition stage. It is led by Far North District Council mayor Moko Tepania, who will be the first mayor to ever take the stage.

PREVIOUS QUALIFIERS

Reflecting on the impact of Covid-19, the last regional event saw Te Matatini face tough decisions about which teams would progress to Te Matatini 2023. Notable teams like Hatea, Muriwhenua, Waerenga Te Kaha and Ngā Manu Mātui were given their spots.

TEAMS GOING THROUGH TO TE MATATINI 2025

Looking ahead, the anticipation for Te Matatini 2025 is palpable. With entry qualifications allowing five teams to progress, the stakes are high for this year’s competitors.

LIVE STREAM OF THE COMPETITION

Supported by Te Matatini Enterprises and Te Māngai Pāho, the Haka Regionals 2024 will be livestreamed on Whakaata Māori and available on demand on the MĀORI+ platform, ensuring that the spirit of Maranga Mai e te Iwi reaches audiences far and wide.