Rauawaawa Kaumātua Olympics celebrates 20 years

Kaumātua from across the North Island gathered in Hamilton to celebrate 20 years of the Rauawaawa Kaumātua Olympics.

The Rauawaawa Kaumātua Olympics has marked its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of supporting active and healthy kaumātua.

Thirty-four teams from across the North Island gathered in Hamilton on Friday for a day of competition, laughter and unity.

Former Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust chief executive Yvonne Wilson said she was pleased to see how the event had grown since its first gathering, which attracted just 20 kaumātua.

“It’s amazing to see the participation and the growth over the 20 years.”

The annual event also aims to support the wellbeing of kaumātua and reduce social isolation.

Kaumātua enjoy being active and participating in the kaumātua Olympics. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust deputy chief executive Donna Tilyard-Davies said the Olympics provided an inclusive space where kaumātua could have fun regardless of their physical abilities.

“Reducing isolation, allowing kaumātua to enjoy an event where it didn’t matter what ability or disability you had, that you were included.”

Whanaungatanga and kotahitanga

The event brings together not only kaumātua but also rangatahi, who help run the activities and support competitors throughout the day.

The games include bowling, volleyball and beanbag toss, with each activity designed to be inclusive and promote the health and wellbeing of kaumātua.

Tilyard-Davies said it was special to see the relationships formed between kaumātua and rangatahi.

For 20 years the Kaumātua Olympics has been a chance for kaumātua to gather together and enjoy the spirit of competition. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

“Kaumātua adopt rangatahi as mokopuna, and mokopuna adopt kaumātua as a Nanny and Koro for the day.”

She said it was also important for kaumātua to have ownership of the event.

“It was important for us to develop an activity and event where kaumātua could take ownership of it, call it their own, participate.”

‘Everyone’s a winner’

Organisers hope the Kaumātua Olympics will continue to grow over the next 20 years while remaining a fun and inclusive event for kaumātua.

The first Olympics was led by kaumātua and held at Te Puna o te Ora, the offices of the Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust.

Wilson said that although the competition could be spirited, the event was ultimately about participation and connection.

“They’re all winners at the end of the day it doesn’t matter how we end up, at the end of the day they’re all winners.”

She hoped future events would involve entire whānau, with younger and older generations competing together.

“I hope that we’re having mokopuna and kaumātua, kaumātua, mokopuna Olympics.”

Tilyard-Davies said increasing participation would remain a priority as the event entered its third decade.

“We’re hoping that it will be bigger and better. More participation not only from kaumātua but from rangatahi.”