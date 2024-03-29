Govt plans to reintroduce Māori wards referendums put on backburner - Cabinet leak

The government intends to park plans to reintroduce local council referendums on Māori wards for the time being, according to a Cabinet leak to 1News. The Labour government abolished the referendums in 2021.

But Act leader David Seymour maintains the policy is still on track.

“I don’t engage with leakers or leaking. I’m confident in trusting in the process,” Seymour told 1News.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the leak wasn’t a “biggie” and all the coalition parties have the same position on the matter.

“It’s not a big one, not a biggie. We’re not particularly losing a lot of sleep over it,” he said.

“All we want to do is actually see it revert back to the situation that it once was.”