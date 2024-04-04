Wānanga series to address sexual harm in music industry

Led by Sound Check Aotearoa and the Māori music industry, Project Mauri Ora heralds a significant initiative, crafted and executed by an all-Māori team.

Organiser Ninakaye Taane-Tinorau says the wānanga will foster strong and meaningful dialogue within the Māori music community, focusing on addressing and preventing sexual harm. “Sexual harm is a disease that is rife in all of our communities but we are not talking about it,” she says.

“When we look at the music community or the music industry, we can see the kind of construct that is there and the power play that goes on within it and how something like sexual harm can flourish.”

The foundation of the wānanga draws from two distinct learning models. These include a te ao Māori learning framework developed by Korowai Tūmanako, as well as SoundCheck Aotearoa’s Professional Respect Training programme.

Taane-Tinorau says the wānanga will provide attendees with an enriching and culturally sensitive experience by infusing mātauranga Māori coupled with her personal experiences into the discussions and learning processes. “We will be looking at things like our natural society in terms of things like mana and tapu and what role they can play in the prevention of sexual harm.

“What we do know is that things like alcohol, which are prevalent in the music industry, alcohol, and drugs are everywhere. That is a big part of when we look at the harm that occurs in the music industry.”

The wānanga includes s Joy Te Wiata (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga), Matua Russell Smith (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) representing Korowai Tūmanako, along with Wairere Iti (Tūhoe), Anna Loveys (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga), Sarah Owen (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata), and Matutaera Herangi (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Mahanga).

Wānanga dates

Friday, May 17, 9am-4pm - Ōtautahi

Thursday, May 23, 9am - 4pm - Te Whanganui a Tara

Thursday, June 20, 9am - 4pm - Tāmaki Makaurau or Waikato TBC































































