Police are looking for two missing 22-year-olds from different cities

Police are asking the public this afternoon to help locate two missing 22-year-olds in separate cases.

Nga-Hou-E-Whā was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Mangere, south Auckland. She was wearing a light blue tie-dyed long sleeve top, dark blue or black trackpants, and black and white adidas shoes.

She is also riding a bike of a similar style to the one pictured below but described as pink or gold in colour. It has a brown basket and carrier tray as in the picture.

Police understand she could be anywhere across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police are also appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 22-year-old Clive, who was last seen on March 9 in the Cannons Creek, Porirua City area.

Both their families and the police are concerned for their well-being and want them to return home safely.

Anyone with information about Nga-Hou-E-Whā (reference file number 240406/8377) or Clive (reference file number 240407/0486) is asked to please contact police immediately.



