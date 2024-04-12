Two arrests made following rugby shooting

Police are investigating after shots were fired at the rugby team's van in Hastings over the weekend. Photo: NZ Herald / Supplied

Police have confirmed two people have been arrested in relation to the shooting at Willowpark Road, Hastings last weekend after a rugby match.

Enquiries are continuing to find the others involved in the incident, with police saying further arrests are imminent.

The arrests come after police executed a number of search warrants this week. Many vehicles involved in the incident have since been seized.

The incident involved a van transporting a group of Raupunga players being shot at, after playing a game of rugby last Saturday afternoon.

The day after, police said the shotgun attack was believed to be “gang-linked”.

But on Monday the Hawke’s Bay area commander, Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, wouldn’t say whether gangs were part of it, just that police were looking into it.

Detective Inspector Martin James said in a statement today that Saturday’s events were a targeted incident, where a group of people chose to resort to violence near the end of a rugby game.

“We have rugby fans spread throughout our community and the expectation is that people who attend games do so for the right reasons, not to agitate and commit offences.

“Police will come down hard on any retaliation connected to last weekend’s incident.

“Let’s get on with our local sport in the Bay. It’s about supporting the players and respecting one another,” James said.

The arrested pair appeared in the Hastings District Court yesterday, charged with reckless driving and unlawful assembly.

They are expected to reappear in the coming weeks.