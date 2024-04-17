Mother and Son duo: finalists for 2024 Voyager Media Awards

Presenter Moana Maniapoto and produccer son Hikurangi Jackson of Whakaata Māori’s current affairs show Te Ao with Moana are finalists once again forthe 2024 Voyager Media Awards.

Moana Maniapoto is the host of the show and is a finalist for Te Tohu Kairangi Award, which recognises excellence in Māori storytelling including mātauranga Māori and tikanga.

Other finalists for the award include former Whakaata Māori staff D’Angelo Martin from Great Southern TV and Mihingarangi Forbes from Aotearoa Media Collective.

Te Ao with Moana producer Hikurangi Jackson is finalist for the Gordon McLauchlan Journalism Award, which recognises excellence in lifestyle journalism - including travel, arts and entertainment.

Last year Maniapoto won Best Reporting - Arts and Culture at the 2023 Voyager Awards and Te Ao with Moana won the Best Current Affairs award in both 2021 and 2022.























