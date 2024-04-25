default-output-block.skip-main
National | ANZAC

In pictures: Anzac Day marked at dawn services across NZ

Thousands are remembering those who fought and died in war. Here are some of the best photos from services around Aotearoa.

11 hours ago • ByRNZ

Soldiers gather at the Cenotaph at Auckland War Memorial Museum for the dawn service. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

A veteran at the Auckland service. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Servicepeople arrive at the service. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Auckland Council was expecting thousands of people at the Cenotaph. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

The weather in Auckland was fine but chilly. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Veterans march at the service. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Servicepeople parade as the sun comes up. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Veterans parade in their medals. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

A drummer at the Auckland service. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Poppies left on the Cenotaph. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

The sun comes up as the service concludes. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington

People gather at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

The Cenotaph is lit up at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

Veterans and servicepeople parade at Pukeahu. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

The band plays at Pukeahu. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

The relative of a veteran wears their medals on the right side of their chest. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

The chiefs of the New Zealand and Australian Defence Forces spoke of the strong bond between the countries at the Pukeahu service. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

Governor-general Dame Cindy Kiro lays a wreath. Photo: RNZ

Some of the crowds at Pukeahu. Photo: RNZ

Speeches at the Wellington service. Photo: RNZ

A serviceperson is silhouetted as the sun rises. Photo: RNZ

Andrew Little at the dawn service. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

A child's note left in memory of the Anzac soldiers. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

Poppies left after the dawn service. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

People pay their respects. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

Kerikeri

A colour party from Springbank School at the Kerikeri Anzac Day ceremony. Photo: RNZ

Piper Dereck MacKay. Photo: RNZ

Former Māori Affairs Minister Dover Samuels pays his respects at the Kerikeri memorial wall. Photo: RNZ

People lay poppies at the memorial wall. Photo: RNZ

The laying of wreaths in Kerikeri. Photo: RNZ

Ōtautahi/Christchurch

Families gather ahead of the dawn service. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

A veteran at the Christchurch service. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

Veterans arrive at the service. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

A wreath is laid at the Christchurch service. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

The band plays. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

The service was the second to be held in the city centre since the 2011 earthquakes. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

Dignitaries at the Christchurch service. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

A serviceperson salutes. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

Wreaths are laid. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

