NZCTU backs corporate manslaughter bill for worker safety

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU) is backing a proposed corporate manslaughter bill that would hold negligent companies accountable when their employees are killed at work.

NZCTU president Richard Wagstaff wants all the political parties to “do the right thing” and support the new member’s bill - The Crimes (Corporate Homicide) Amendment Bill - lodged earlier this month by Labour MP Camilla Belich, the party’s workplace relations and safety spokesperson.

“Unions have long been calling for corporate manslaughter legislation,” Wagstaff said Sunday.

“This Bill would bring us in line with international best practice, but most importantly, it would save workers’ lives.”

If the proposed bill is to see the light of day at all, however, it will first need to be drawn from the ballot for new member’s bills, at which point it will be introduced to and receive a first reading in parliament. Whether it will make it any further than that is at best debatable.

Wagstaff is adamant the bill is needed.

“In Aotearoa New Zealand, the rate of workplace death is one of the worst in the developed world. There were 57 workplace fatalities in 2023 and three fatalities in the first 2 weeks of 2024. Every week 17 workers are killed as a consequence of their work.

“It’s a record we should be ashamed of, but it doesn’t have to be this way. This Bill is one of the most effective ways of preventing workplace deaths, as it holds employers accountable if they do not prioritise health and safety at work.”

The NZCTU president maintains everyone should be safe at work.

“Everyone deserves good work – work that is safe and secure, well-paid, and contributes to a meaningful and fulfilling life.

“The NZCTU are calling on the Government and all political parties to do the right thing and help ensure everyone is safe at work by supporting this Bill.”