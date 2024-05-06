One step closer to UFC for Navajo Stirling

Hundreds of fight fans filled the Trust Stadium on Saturday night for Hex 30, an Australia-organised mixed martial arts (MMA) event boasting some of the best young talent in Australasia.

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui mixed martial artist Navajo Stirling made a TKO, or technical knockout, against opponent Stu Dare in his light-heavyweight bout.

“I didn’t have a game plan,” says the 26-year-old from Porirua.

“I try to just get creative. I have a lot of experience striking. I through some spinning back kicks that I took from Ollie’s knockout earlier tonight.”

Waikato-Tainui athlete Genah Fabian was also on the card but came short of victory against her Australian opponent Jamie Edenden with a third-round technical knockout.

“It was going well until it wasn’t… Just things to go back and work on as always and just kudos to Jamie and her team.”

Stirling is now preparing for Hex 31 in Melbourne this June.

“They have to sign me soon so this year it should happen.”