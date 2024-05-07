Maōri groups back Palestinians, seeing familiar indigenous themes

Palestinians inspect the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. Source: Wafa news agency

Peace rally organiser Te Otāne Huata believes tino rangatiratanga is not only self determination of Māori but also collective liberation.

He told Te Ao Maōri News the oppression of other marginalised indigenous groups, was an oppression on everyone else. “All of the injustices, from apartheid to our own, they are interconnected.”

Prison reform activist Emmy Rākete (Ngāpuhi) who attended and gave a speech at the Palestine solidarity rally at the University of Auckland with similar views.

“I wanted to draw the connection between liberation struggles in Aotearoa, Palestine, and around the world.”

Te Pāti Māori has also expressed concerns.

Most recently late last month it called for the investigation of mass graves containing over 390 bodies at Nasser and al Shifa hospitals in the Gaza Strip, many being children and elderly civilians and many showing evidence of torture, mutilation, and mass execution. Bodies were found stripped naked with bound hands, and others showed indications of being buried alive.

“Israel is demonstrating the depths of depravity that humanity can sink to. It is unconscionable that Aotearoa still maintains diplomatic relations with a nation that is actively committing war crimes” co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

Meanwhile Al Jazeera, newly banned in Israel as a “security risk” has reported that Hamas had accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The three phases in the proposal, which has now been released by Hamas include a halt and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes and an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The final phase would begin the reconstruction of a post-war Gaza, overseen by Egypt, Qatar, and United Nations agencies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the proposal didn’t meet Israel’s demands and he would send a working delegation to talk to mediators to find a possible agreement. Netanyahu also vowed to continue the Israeli operation in Rafah.

Late Monday evening in Rafah, the Israeli forces escalated its bombardment on the city, Aljazeera reporting the nonstop bombing of homes.

Yesterday UN experts, including seven human rights professionals, released a statement condemning a systemic onslaught of violence committed against Palestinians. As of April 29, 2024, 14,500 children have been killed and more than 8,000 people are still missing under the rubble, and it can be assumed at least half are innocent women and children.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has urged for a ceasefire in a press release this afternoon. “It is the responsibility of both Israel and Hamas to agree to terms which enable an immediate cessation of armed conflict, the release of hostages, and a focus on meeting the immediate humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza,” said Peters.