Te Rūnanga ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi to make tough decisions on staff

Te Rūnanga ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi still intends to take drastic measures to lower its overheads and, according to its chairman, Mane Tahere; it’s the reality of the current financial situation.

“The reality of the situation is that in previous years, I think the highest dividend that we would have been paid was around $3–3.5 million, and that has really dwindled down to $1.4 million this financial year.”

A consultation document leaked to Te Ao Māori News finds Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-O-Ngāpuhi has been running at a loss of, on average, $500,000 a year. To cover future losses, the rūnanga is proposing a complete reduction of staff numbers, from the current 19 positions to only six.

Positions under threat include the chief executive’s office, governance and support, natural resources and hapū development.

Under the proposed structure, a tumu whakarae (general manager engagement and strategy) will sit under the current board, along with two niho whakarae (strategic managers) and an administration executive with two part-time positions.

Tahere says he is disappointed by the leak.

“A lot of good faith was worked through to share the document.

“We announced it to staff in a closed hui. Yeah, it’s a little disappointing because we’ve got a long way to work through and there was still a lot of kōrero to be had.”

“The consultation period required some honest conversation and genuine feedback from the staff, so it has just hindered that a little.”

Te Rūnanga ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi has an estimated asset base of $80 million. Tahere says the rūnanga will play a crucial role in the continued growth of the region.

“There is already a rebuild happening physically in Te Pū o Te Wheke. Papa Hawaiki, Ngāwhā Innovation Park, the civic centre going up in town. So, physically, it’s changing. What’s more important is ā-ngākau, ā-hinengaro, that we move with the physical change as a people.”