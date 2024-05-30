Ko ngaa reo o te tira hiikoi

Thousands of people took to the streets across the country to voice their opinions on the coalition government hours before it released its first budget

E tuutuu mai ana ngaa poroteehi i raro i te kaupapa o Toituu Te Tiriti maa te hiikoi me te taraiwa waka. Neke atu i te 30 ngaa rohe o te motu, atu i Kaitaaia ki Murihiku, ko ngaa rori e haruru ana. Kua tau atu ngaa kaiporoteehi ki ngaa tiriti ki te whakahua i oo raatou aawangawanga ki ngaa mahi a te kaawanatanga ki ngaa take Maaori, i te raa e puta ana te tahua kaawanatanga.

Anei eetehi o ngaa koorero kua puta i eetehi o ngaa rohe:

I Taamaki Makaurau, hei taa Tony Kake, kaiwhakahaere o te marae o Papakura,

“The budget is being announced today so it needs an economical response. So by us getting on the motorways today, it sends a strong message out to our government to engage with us. Engage with us, don’t muck around with things that are important to Te Ao Maaori.”

Atu i Kirikiriroa, hei taa Lady Tureiti Moxon,

“We are very concerned and lots of people around the country are very concerned about what’s happening in terms of the government’s policies and they’re anti-Māori policies and they’re racist policies. What is happening in our country is not good for anyone.”

Hei taa Paaniora Matatahi Poutapu, Kaikaunihera Maaori i te Kaunihera aa Rohe o Waikato,

“E kii, e kii. Ko wai koe e whakatau[ria] i te puutea e whakakore[ngia] i a maatou a Ngaai Maaori? Kaaore he hua o roto i te whakatupu i aa maatou whaanau, i aa maatou hapori, iwi raanei i roto i too ahunga whakatau.”

Atu i Rotorua, hei taa Fallyn Flavell,

“Since the inception of this government they’ve unjustifiably tried to get rid of principles of the treaty and many of our bills and an example of that is the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, the removal of section 7aa from the Oranga Tamariki bill and more recently the Maaori wards referendum and they only gave us 5 days to submit submissions against that. We’ve had enough, we’ve had a gutsful of the government.”

I Tuuranganui a Kiwa, hei taa Aubrey Ria, Kaikaunihera Maaori,

“Each rohenga should have the mana to make the decision here in Tuuranganui a Kiwa definitely 52% of the population is Maaori, representation of Maaori is extremely important.”

Hei taa Tātere Macleod, atu i te hui i Heretaunga,

“Kei konei au ki te whakamaumahara i taku iwi, kei a taatou anoo te rongoaa, he kai kei aku ringaringa. Kaati taa taatou titiro ki Pooneke, anoo nei kei reira te oranga moo taatou.”

Hei taa teetahi kuia i Waihoopai, i Murihiku,

“I don’t think they’re gonna give anything to Maaori. It has shown throughout some time now that they haven’t supported Maaori. What they intend to do or would like to do with our [Te] Tiriti, it takes away many things from us as a people.”

Aa koo ake nei, ka whakaputa te kaawanatanga i tana tahua.