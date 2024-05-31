Tahua 2024: Haruru ana te mano tini i te hīkoi ā-motu tuarua

Ko tōna manomano tāngata i haruru tapuwae ki ngā huarahi o te motu tōmua i te putanga o te tahua a te kāwanatanga inanahi. Hei aha? Hei tohe ki ngā kaupapa here a te kāwanatanga, hei para huarahi pai ake hoki mā ngā tamariki māori ki te anamata.

Anei ētahi o ngā kōrero i puta i te tī, i te tā.

“Tamariki mokopuna te take, mō te whenua te take, mō te moana te take. Ngā āhuatanga katoa o tō tātau ao Māori te take, koinā te take kua tae mai i tēnei rā,” hei tā Bill Whanga.

“It’s a real overreach of their powers where the central government is overpowering the kōrero, the reo of the people. Each rohenga should have the mana to make the decision. And here in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, 52% population Māori, representation for Māori on the local council is extremely important,” te kōrero a Aubrey Ria, kaikaunihera i te tūru Māori i Te Kaunihera o Tūranganui a Kiwa.

Hei tāna anō, “I think that’s really important as a Māori ward counselor here in Tūranganui a Kiwa to be really proactive. As a mother too, as a kaimahi marae, as a community person, as a kaiako. All the hats that I wear in my oranga, those are the really important things and without this kind of activation and these kinds of kaupapa, those actions can end up being meaningless if we don’t, at the end of the day when it matters, stand up and have our say.”

Hei tā Lady Tureiti Moxon, pouhāpai take hauora Māori i Kirikiriroa, kei noho te kāwanatanga, ka ihutū ki te mana motuhake o te iwi māori.

“We want to show the government that we cannot just be ignored. We cannot just be pushed to the side, without any consultation, without any concern for iwi, for hapū, without any concern or consultation with us.”

Hei tā Fallyn Flavell, “The government is absorbing anything that protects us and keeps us safe as Māori according to the Treaty, and it’s not working for us all as you can see.”

Ko tētahi o ngā karere nui, me mutu te whai kia whakakore i te mana o te māori i te tēpū whiriwhiri whakataunga.

E ai ki a Tony Kake nō Papakura Marae i te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau, “We are first nation people here - they need to engage with us along the way, not just when they feel like it or after the fact. It’s important that they involve us in any of the decision making.”

He rā e tō ana, he ra ka ara mai anō.