Funding boost for key visitor hub on Mountains to Sea trail

An artist's impression of the new visitor hub planned for Horopito on the central plateau, as part of the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride. Photo: Supplied

A $405,000 Government investment will help fill a critical gap in visitor facilities on the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, with public toilets among the features planned for a new hub at Horopito.

Tourism Minister Louise Upston says the project will address the lack of visitor infrastructure at a key trail junction, providing public toilets, safe shuttle access, parking and other facilities.

“More than 67,000 people pass through Horopito each year, including on the Great Ride, contributing to the local economy along the way,” Upston said.

The upgrade will improve accessibility, safety and visitor satisfaction while supporting longer stays and sustainable tourism growth in the region, she said.

Horopito is located on the edge of the Tongariro National Park, near Ohakune, at the junction of three important sections of the Great Ride – the Ohakune Old Coach Road, Ruatiti Connector and Te Hangāruru.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said the investment would come from the International Visitor Levy and would support the continued quality and reputation of the Great Ride.

Work was expected to begin once outstanding consent requirements are finalised, Bates said.

Trail makers and tourism leaders in the Ruapehu district are welcoming the investment.

Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust manager Lynley Twyman said the Horopito Hub would provide a safer and more welcoming gateway for cyclists, walkers and runners, as well as address a long-standing lack of visitor facilities.

“This investment recognises Horopito’s growing importance within our connected trail network and the wider region.”

Twyman said the Horopito project was another step in growing the Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono network and sharing its benefits across local communities and the wider region.

It’s hoped the new facility will connect with the historic Horopito Old School Hall, allowing it to be better used for community gatherings and events.

Housed in the former Horopito School building, the hall is a Group B Heritage Building and has been preserved through sustained community effort since residents formed the Horopito Residents and Ratepayers Society in 2006.

Ruapehu General Manager Jo Kennedy said Horopito was an important gateway for the district’s visitor network and the visitor hub would create new opportunities for tourism activity in the area.

The Horopito Hub project will be led by Ruapehu District Council, which will own the completed public assets.

Detailed design, consenting and delivery planning will now move ahead, to open the Hub next summer.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air