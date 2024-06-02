‘To my pāpā’: Stan Walker’s emotional tribute to late father

This article was first published by the NZ Herald.

Stan Walker made an emotional tribute at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards to his late father who had died two days prior.

Taiaho Ross Walker, who was involved in coaching, training and recruiting for rugby league clubs in Melbourne, had been battling cancer.

Walker was awarded one of two inaugural Te Manu Mātārae Tūī awards on Thursday night. The new award spotlights artists who have made a considerable impact on New Zealand music.

Walker was recognised for the cultural impact of his single I AM, which featured in Ava DuVernay film’s Origin, and “his deep commitment to te reo Māori and te ao Māori” said host Jesse Mulligan.

The Te Manu Mātārae Tūī was presented by Tāme Iti, with Walker, seated in the audience, visibly emotional during Iti’s speech.

Coming up to collect his Tui, Walker admitted he was shocked. “I’m a little bit flabbergasted.”

“I know that my dad was the biggest cloud chaser. His name on Tik Tok was ‘Stan Walker’s Dad’. I want to dedicate this award to my pāpā.

“I’m just so thankful to be here because we’re here for our kaupapa, to bring hope, life, healing and joy to people regardless of what’s happening in our lives.”

“We can be amazing because of who we come from.

“This is for my kids, this is for my wife, this is for my dad, this is for Aotearoa, this is for our whānau.”

AMA co-host Kara Rickard told the audience Taiaho Walker died this week.

“I don’t know if everybody knows but his dad actually passed away a couple of days ago.

She thanked him for “for coming and supporting the kaupapa and like he said, his pāpā would have loved this.”

It is understood whānau held a service in Melbourne and he was then to be farewelled at Waikari Marae in Matapihi, Mount Maunganui.

He was to be buried at Mangatawa in Tauranga, family members shared on social media, amidst outpourings of condolences and grief.

Stan Walker performs during The Aotearoa Music Awards 2024 at the Viaduct events centre. Photo / Emma Cooper, Stijl

Another of Walker’s sons, musician Russ Walker, said on Instagram this week he was taking his father back home from Melbourne to rest.

In a statement on Facebook, the Casey Warriors rugby league club, based in Melbourne, said Walker had been fighting cancer for what “seems like an eternity”.

“Taiaho played an important role in recruiting, training, and coaching members across various clubs, leaving an indelible mark on the sport we all love.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks for his steadfast support and never-ending commitment to rugby league. His dedication to our players and members was unparalleled, and he will be dearly missed.”

Dame Hinewehi Mohi and Stan Walker perform at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards at the Viaduct events centre. Photo / Emma Cooper, Stijl

The NZ Kiwi Melbourne Tag Facebook page added: “Koro Taiaho was always there whenever or wherever we or you needed him. He did so much for many of us - emotionally, financially and with pure genuine support. We will miss him dearly and our hearts will never be the same without him.

“Your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know and work with you.”

In recent years Walker has spoken about reconnecting with and forgiving his father, detailing his difficult childhood in the Bay of Plenty in his book Impossible: My Story, published in 2020, and revealed that “God changed his [father’s] whole life”.

Talking to the Herald on the red carpet earlier on Thursday, Walker was sentimental. “Music is the most powerful tool to change people’s lives and move people, to make people feel something.”

Walker delivered a powerful performance of I AM during the show and joined Dame Hinewehi Mohi on stage at the end of the night.

By Emma Gleason of the NZ Herald.