Tohu a Te Kīngi 2024: Dr Matire Harwood

Associate Professor Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Rangi ki Moerewa) is deputy dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Auckland University and a primary care GP at Papakura Marae. Her research interests include asthma, heart disease and diabetes, and she has an extensive publication record.

She has been acknowledged for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic, where she provided advice to the government and delivered clinical care in South Auckland.

She has been made a CompanIon of the King’s Service Order.

Harwood says she was surprised to be nominated but is humbled and grateful to be acknowledged in this way.

‘I spoke with my whānau and hoamahi about it and they all said ‘about time!’ So accepting this also recognises whānau who have to share me with my mahi, and all the Māori community health workers who spend a lot of time outside paid work advocating, delivering and caring, which is often unrecognised. This is as much for all of them as it is for me.

“I love making my kids and whānau proud, including my tupuna who told me to do medicine when I was a seven-year-old.”

Harwood says she is proud of the work she has been involved in that is Māori-led but improves the health and well-being of all people.

“Māori and our solutions have much to offer everybody. Some examples include our work in stroke, smoking cessation and workforce development. I strongly believe that if we get it right for Māori, everyone benefits.”

Sometimes the challenges of her work can get overwhelming, she says. Still, she is focused on creating an environment where Māori can flourish and inspire others to play their part in improving the well-being of Māori.

“I face the same challenges as most working māmā my age, not enough quality time with the kids or on the waka.

“I worry about where I can have an impact while keeping safe because, with any advocacy and accolades, I also get hate mail and trolls.

“At a societal level, we face huge and complex challenges, yet our responses are often superficial and fail to address the root causes. I try my best to keep my eyes on the wider determinants but also address the acute issues in front of me.”