Mauri stone laid as Te Oranganui advances Whanganui hauora hub

A ceremony placing a mauri stone into the ground at 125 Grey Street marks the next step in the Whanganui hauora hub build. Photo: Moana Ellis.

Hauora Māori agency Te Oranganui has marked a milestone in the development of its Whanganui wellbeing centre with the laying of a mauri stone ahead of construction.

At a whakatō mauri ceremony, a mauri stone was placed into the ground at the future site of Te Oranganui Trust’s hauora and oranga hub in Whanganui.

The stone, representing the life force or essence of a place or community, acts as a spiritual anchor according to Māori tradition.

Te Oranganui mātaiwhetū (chief executive) Whetūrangi Walsh-Tapiata said the ceremony was a significant step forward for the project.

“It enables us to move on with the construction of our buildings. It connects us to the whenua, which for us always has a living life force.”

Walsh-Tapiata said the moment was an opportunity to both reflect and look forward.

“This will be a place for Te Oranganui Trust, but also a place for our whole community.”

The development will transform the former St George’s School site at 125 Grey Street, a two-hectare property on the edge of Springvale Park.

The school buildings, dating back to 1927 and listed with Class C heritage status, are being removed as part of the site’s deconstruction, expected to be completed by late June.

Whanganui District Council, which owns the land, will formally hand over the cleared site to Te Oranganui Trust in early July. Construction is then set to begin, with completion targeted for the end of 2027.

The new hauora hub will include three buildings designed to bring services and staff together in one location.

A bird's-eye view concept image of the planned development. Image: Supplied.

“It will ensure that all the work we do is physically connected - one Te Oranganui with many different options for whānau,” Walsh-Tapiata told Local Democracy Reporting.

Wellington-based Tennent Brown Architects will lead the design, incorporating cultural narratives into the buildings.

“They have a really good understanding about connecting with our cultural narratives and aspects of these will be incorporated into the design of the buildings,” Walsh-Tapiata said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Walsh-Tapiata said the vision behind the development was for the wider community.

“We’re really committed to creating an environment that our people love and enjoy and can feel the oranga. It’s not actually just for our staff, it’s for our people and our community.

“I think we deserve this, but I also think that this is somewhere that all of our people should feel comfortable about coming to, walking around and being part of the whole environment.”

Te Oranganui Trust board chair Linda Thompson (left) and mātaiwhetū (chief executive) Whetūrangi Walsh-Tapiata. Photo: Moana Ellis

She said the ceremony brought renewed energy to a long-planned initiative.

“The whakatō mauri has given life to a kaupapa that we’ve been working on for a couple of years, and I now really feel that sense of life in me, physically, but actually also in connection with the whenua and the kaupapa that we’re looking to develop here.”

Te Oranganui is governed by representatives from four iwi: Ngaa Rauru, Tūpoho, Tamaūpoko and Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa.

Board chair Linda Thompson said the hub would have lasting benefits for the community.

“It’s going to bring people together – the people who go into those buildings, who come out of the buildings and who congregate.

“Collectively, it’s going to make a difference for us to be together, still in the mauri and that tikanga of our wellbeing, our hauora – that is going to make the difference.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the council strongly supported the project.

“When Te Oranganui came in to see us, you had me at hello. I know our council fully supported, unanimously, the concept behind Te Oranganui – for their kaupapa, for what they stand for.

“In these times, wellbeing has become increasingly important.”

The site sits alongside key community facilities including Springvale’s sports fields, Jubilee Stadium and the Splash Centre.

“It only makes sense to have a space occupied by an organisation that is about wellbeing and life,” Tripe said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air