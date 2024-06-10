Police looking for missing 13-year-old Gisborne girl

Police are making extensive enquiries to locate missing 13-year-old Sophia from Gisborne. (Photo: Supplied)

Police are looking for 13-year-old Sophia who has been missing since Saturday evening in Whataupoko, Gisborne.

Her whānau and police are concerned for her welfare and are urgently looking for her.

“We have no words to describe how worried we are, every minute feels like an hour.

“Sophia, you are loved by so many, and we just want to hold you in our loving arms again - Our hearts are breaking.

“Please, if you see this, let one of us know you are safe or just come home, darling,” Sophia whānau wrote.

Area Manager Inspection Darren Leigh-Paki said they have been in touch with friends and wider family

“No one has heard from her, which is unusual.

“She is believed to be wearing a light grey converse hoody and charcoal grey trackpants,” he said.

Contact Police on 111 and quote event number P058997998, if you have seen or know any information about Sophia.



