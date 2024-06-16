A touch of ‘fabulousness’ for K Road’s Matariki celebrations

Auckland's Karangahape Road will celebrate Matariki with a 'fulsome and fabulous' evening of events on Thursday, 27 June. Photo / France Hémon

Auckland’s Karangahape Road will be awash with “fabulousness” as the popular Matariki celebrations return to the famous central city strip in a little over a week.

A “fulsome and fabulous” evening is planned for Thursday, 27 June, the eve of the public holiday, organisers say.

“A special event road closure will be in place from Queen Street to Pitt Street – opening up the street for Tāmaki Makaurau’s biggest, free Matariki block party!”

Photo / Supplied

The K Road celebrations include live puoro (music), ngā toi Māori (Māori arts and crafts), whakaaturanga tiriti (street performance), kākahu (fashion), kai (food and drink), mākete (markets), kuīni whakarākei (drag queens) and self-guided hikoi (walks).

“This year’s event theme is Matariki Tiro Whakamua (Looking to the Future), which celebrates the staunchly progressive spirit of Karangahape Road, a thoroughfare of free-thinkers and a hotbed for innovation and new growth.

“We give thanks for the many cultures, communities and characters that make this place special, and together, we look forward to the promise of the year ahead!”

The full programme of events includes numerous Māori elements and contributions, ranging from kapa haka to a “Māori Drag Lip-Sync”, featuring a drag show lip-sync in te reo Māori.

Photo / Supplied








































