Te Huinga Whetū: Flight axing could force Rotorua team into huge roadie

A kapa haka team trying to make it to Whakatū / Nelson may be forced to resort to a nationwide road trip after fog cancelled their flights.

Te Huinga Whetū Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa, the secondary schools kapa haka competition, is getting underway at the top of the south today, with the pōwhiri at 1pm.

Rotorua-based Pihitahi Whau Whau told Te Ao Māori News her team may have to drive to Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland and then fly to Ōtautahi / Christchurch.

“Kei te taraiwa mātou ki Tāmaki, rere atu ki Ōtautahi. Kātahi mai i reira, ka taraiwa ki Whakatū. Mēna ka tino roa mātou i te rori, ka moe pea mātou ki Ōtautahi, ka rere atu apōpō ki Whakatū.”

But a flight to Christchurch will still land them some 400 kilometres away from their destination, meaning yet another road trip to complete the journey.

Pihitahi explained that their Nelson flight was cancelled, and they were waiting to hear back from Air New Zealand.

“Kua whakakorehia ta matou rere atu ki Whakatū. Ināianei kei te rapu huarahi anō matou kia tae atu. Kei te tatari mātou kia whakahoki kōrero mai a Air New Zealand.”

Air New Zealand has cancelled 41 flights, including at least 19 regional flights. Three of the flights were between Auckland and Nelson.

Earlier today, Te Ao Māori News reported the airline was “prioritising” the rebooking of kapa haka teams left stranded by inclement weather.

While Pihitahi said the organising committee was arranging alternative transport options, her team was working on a back-up.

“Kei te mahi tahi te komiti matua me rātou ki te kimi huarahi kia tae atu mātou ki reria. Hoi anō, kei a mātou anō a mātou ake whakarite mehemea ka hinga ngā whakarite a te komiti matua.”