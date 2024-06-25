Fran Kora - frontman of Modern Māori quartet performing for Matariki broadcast

Actor and multi-talented musician Fran Kora (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pūkeko) is most well known for being part of the Kiwi band Kora. Kora is also part of the Modern Māori Quartet, which is performing as part of this year’s Mānawatia a Matariki broadcast, Friday from 6am on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Sky Open, Whakaata Māori, RNZ and Iwi radio.

Tell us about the Modern Māori Quartet:

Fran Kora: The Modern Māori Quartet is a group of friends who enjoy each other’s company, love to jam and have an appreciation for the same type of old-school music from back in the day. We perform covers and original songs in harmony, sometimes acapella or with guitar accompaniment.

How was the group formed?

FK: We’ve been performing together for the last 13 years. The OGs (or BRO-g’s - Maaka Pohatua, James Tito, Matariki Whatarau and Matu Ngaropo) all graduated from Toi Whakaari at different times and would meet up at various party gatherings and sing together. Acting gigs were few and far between, and James put the idea to our friends that they could do something together and the group was formed. Quite serendipitously, a couple of years in we were all out for dinner catching up when Matu announced he was moving to Aussie to do The Lion King. The boys just turned and looked at me expectantly, and I’ve been with them ever since. There’s actually six of us who interchange depending on availability as we all live all over the show. For the Mānawatia a Matariki broadcast we have James Tito (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Kuki Airani), Matariki Whatarau (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tamaterā), Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou, Ngāruahine) and myself.

Mānawatia a Matariki is broadcast on multiple networks and will be watched by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders - is this your biggest audience yet?

FK: Āe, we have performed at some big shows, but I think that this Matariki broadcast would definitely have the biggest reach that the Modern Māori Quartet has been a part of to date. With the current situation and climate in politics for our people, I hope that Matariki is another occasion for us to celebrate who we are, what we do and unite us.

What can viewers expect to hear from you when you perform for Mānawatia a Matariki?

FK: The Modern Māori Quartet has a very natural Māori approach in general, warm and inclusive, which we hope will bring all peoples together to celebrate Mānawatia a Matariki. Many of the songs we have selected to sing are based around the constellation of Matariki - from old show band songs such as The Hi Marks Wonderland by Night and three original Modern Māori. Quartet songs Kai Song, Māreikura and Shine. The selection of songs is joyful and nostalgic and we hope they are filled with wairua.

What does Matariki mean to you and how will you personally be celebrating on the 28th?

FK: Matariki for me is a spiritual connection to the universe and te ao Māori. The constellation of Matariki (Pleiades) connects many cultures for different kaupapa, and by simply gazing at the stars it makes us reflect on many thoughts and realise that we are all the same. On the 28th I will be waking up very early with my partner and children, we’ll be outside and I’ll be teaching them how to find Matariki, and we will watch the sunrise.

Have you made any resolutions or intentions for the new year?

FK: ‘m a live-in-the-moment kinda guy. I have good intentions, but never set them. I guess if pushed, I would say my intention this year would be to focus on being content, and simply be happy with whānau and friends.

If you were to host your fellow band members for Matariki - what would your Matariki hākari look like?

FK: I love cooking If I could eat raw fish all day that’s all I’d eat. If I am hosting my bros, I’d serve island-style raw fish, and a boil-up.

