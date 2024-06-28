Matariki 2024: Kaumātua celebrated at iwi gala ball

A gala ball held by iwi at the Auckland Botanical Gardens saw kaumātua from Ngāti Tamaoho and the Waiohua Confederated Tribes celebrated and honoured for their contribution to hapori.

Held last week, the black-tie event included a star-themed menu from chef Natasha Keating, entertainment from the Oystar band, speeches and a pop-up fashion show of Māori weaving.

The ball was hosted in the Huakaiwaka Visitor Centre gallery with the Matariki Weaving Exhibition on display.

The pieces on show are the results of intergenerational sharing of traditional and contemporary knowledge and cultural heritage.

Ngāti Tamaoho chair Moroni Edwards said it was important for their kaumātua to come together.

“[It’s an opportunity] to connect with our elders and celebrate Matariki.”

He said the events planned for Auckland’s Matariki Festival were a chance for kaumātua to get involved.

“Our elders go to support our whānau and mokopuna. There we have events like manu whakarewa (kite flying).

“Our elders have all gathered together all in one place to celebrate this occasion.”

A kaumātua at the event, Ted Ngataki, said the event was a happy occasion for their iwi.

“That’s our focus now, to reach out to Auckland Council and the mana whenua of Tāmaki and be unified with them.”







