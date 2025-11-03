Cultural pride shines as Auckland’s new council embraces diversity and optimism

Auckland’s four Pasifika councillors mark the start of a new term with pride and celebration. From left, Alf Filipaina, Lotu Fuli, Victoria Short and Josephine Bartley. Photo/LDR Mary Afemata

Auckland’s new council began its term with cultural pride and confidence as Mayor Wayne Brown, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, and 19 councillors, including four Pacific members, were sworn in at the Town Hall on Friday night.

The ceremony began with a pōwhiri led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and supported by Ngāti Tamaoho. Declarations were delivered in Māori, Sāmoan and, for the first time, Kiribati.

Victoria Short, the Albany Ward councillor who became the first person of Kiribati descent elected to the Auckland Council, opened her declaration in her native language.

“It was emotional,” she says. “They were a huge part of my life growing up, and it was only right that I honoured my mum, and my grandparents who aren’t here anymore.”

Councillor Victoria Short celebrates her inauguration with her mother, honouring her Kiribati heritage. Photo/LDR Mary Afemata

Short described the moment as proud and surreal. “It feels different, the vibe is positive. I’m ready to do what I need to do,” she says.

Bo Burns, Howick Ward councillor, hugged Short after her emotional declaration.

“I’ve already resonated with [Short]. We seem to share the same values and morals. It’s daunting being up there as a woman for the first time, and I just really felt for her,” Burns says, adding that voters connect with honesty. “People like real people. They like authenticity. They like people who actually tell it how it is.”

Mayor Wayne Brown delivers his address at the Auckland Council inauguration ceremony. Photo/Auckland Council

Mayor Brown said the new council line-up marks a turning point after a challenging first term.

“I think the council is better than last time,” he says. “It’ll be a lot easier for me to get my way this time because most of the people actually support what I’m doing.

“Being the mayor is what you do over three years, not what you do today.

“People like politicians who have clear plans, clear policies, and tell the unvarnished truth.”

Brown outlined his priorities, which include transport upgrades, floodplain protections, economic growth, and a “city deal” with the Government to ensure funding certainty.

Auckland Council Governing Body Inauguration Ceremony 2025. Photo/Auckland Council

He praised Short, the council’s newest Pasifika councillor, describing her as “clever, smart, intelligent, and tough. She’ll be good.”

Alf Filipaina, Manukau Ward councillor and one of Auckland’s longest-serving members, chose to thank the staff instead of delivering his usual trilingual declaration.

“I would normally go Te Reo and Sāmoan and then English,” he says. “But for me, because of the staff, we all need to acknowledge them because they do a hell of a lot of work.”

Re-elected for another term, Filipaina said he remains “forever humbled” to serve Manukau. “Age is not a barrier. If you’re doing the work, helping the community, age is no barrier, and that is exactly what I’m going to continue to do,” he says.

Councillor Lotu Fuli celebrates her inauguration with her Aunty Fiva Vavau and Uncle Folitau Vavau at Auckland Town Hall.

Lotu Fuli, another councillor for Manukau Ward, opened her declaration in Sāmoan and later posted on social media, “It’s official. I’m an Auckland Councillor, three more years. Thank you Manukau.”

Daniel Newman, the Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor, thanked his wife Lizzie, who he called “everything… she is number one, and she is my rock,” for her support during a long and demanding campaign. “I’m very committed to representing my constituents, regardless of whether or not they voted for me,” Newman says.

Matt Winiata, also from the Manurewa-Papakura Ward, said being the first Māori representative from his ward was an honour he did not take lightly. “Community first,” he says. “I’m hoping to be part of the Safety and Regulatory Committee to look at animal management and illegal dumping.”

Mayor Wayne Brown and councillors are sworn in at the 2025 Auckland Council inauguration at the Town Hall. Photo/Auckland Council

Winiata says he wants to inspire future councillors. “It doesn’t matter your background. If you’ve got a vision for doing good for the community, you can go far.”

Josephine Bartley, the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor, opened her declaration in Sāmoan, with thoughts of her mother because “this is what my mum loves.” The night was one of her most emotional yet, especially with her brother and sister-in-law flying from Australia to surprise her.

“I’ve never been this emotional before,” she says. “I was thinking of my mum because this is what my mum loves. I actually feel quite optimistic, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Richard Hills, the North Shore Ward councillor, said it was a privilege to return for another term and that the council’s commitment to Māori partnerships remained strong.

Councillors Richard Hills and Matt Winiata, two of Auckland Council’s three Māori elected members, with South Auckland councillor Daniel Newman, who represents the Manurewa–Papakura Ward. Photo/LDR News Mary Afemata

As one of only three Māori councillors elected this term, Hills says, “I’m really proud that we have a positive relationship with mana whenua. Despite the attacks on te reo and Māori in the past few years, we’ve stayed staunch about upholding those values and ensuring our Māori outcomes flourish. The future looks brighter when mana whenua are in the room.”

Phil Wilson, Auckland Council’s chief executive, said the night captured a “really nice energy” among councillors and staff, complemented by a Pacific flair and a shared sense of purpose.

“I think we’ve had an awesome night,” Wilson says. “The councillors are feeling very positive about the next three years. We’ve got some awesome people around the table.”

From left, Sarah Paterson-Hamlin, Matt Winiata, Bo Burns, John Gillon and Victoria Short, all newly elected for their first council term. Photo / Auckland Council.

He says collaboration will be key in the new term. “I know I can work with them. It’s going to be a great three years.”

When asked about improving civic engagement, especially in South Auckland, Wilson says traditional consultation methods do not always reach everyone.

“We’ve got to get our heads around the fact that traditional approaches, council consultation exercises, they’re good, but they don’t work that well for some of our communities,” he says.

“We’ve got to get out there and see people on their own turf, engage with them in the way they want to engage with council, and talk about the issues that are relevant to them. That’s at the core of this.”

