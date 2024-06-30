Japan tamariki haka for Māori All Blacks

A haka by Japanese tamariki for the Māori All Blacks has racked up more than 600,000 views on social media and warmed the hearts of hundreds who have left comments, thrilled by their “freaking awesome” effort.

“I’m Māori and this is awesome !! Almost makes me emotional.”

The haka intended as a “heartfelt welcome” to Japan was performed by local children at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Kashiwanoha on Wednesday evening (local time) and posted to the All Blacks’ TikTok account in the lead-up to the first of two games between the Māori and Japan XV in Tokyo across Matariki.

“Made me pukana through the screen and following the little leader’s call! 💯❤️Well done boys!”

Members of the Māori contingent watched on as the tamariki gave it their all.

“Seeing the honour and joy on the players faces as they watch the kids is PRICELESS!!!”

“The older gentleman in the back with tears in his eyes.”

The Māori were too strong for an exciting Japan XV on Saturday night (NZT), racing away to a 36-10 victory in game one.

But Japan had the first and last word, scoring the opening and closing tries of an entertaining game.

Though they lost, Japan performed with heart - like the tamariki who did this haka in honour of their Māori All Blacks manuhiri.

“CULTURE meets CULTURE, Rawe nga mokopuna O Japan.”

The Māori play their final game against Japan XV next Saturday, 7 July (NZT).







