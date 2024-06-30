Māori too strong for exciting Japan XV

The Māori All Blacks have got off the mark with a 36-10 victory over Japan XV in the first of two games in Tokyo across Matariki. Photo / All Blacks-Sky Sport / YouTube

The Māori All Blacks have raced away to a 36-10 victory over Japan XV in “oppressively hot” conditions in Tokyo on Saturday evening (NZT) in the first of two games across Matariki.

Despite the scoreline, Japan had the first and last word, scoring the opening and closing tries of an entertaining match at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in central Tokyo.

Before kick-off, Japan presented the Māori with a commemorative jersey laid down in tribute to former Māori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop who passed away recently.

Japan have honoured former Māori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop with the presentation of a commemorative jersey. Photo / All Blacks-Sky Sport / YouTube

Japan hooker Mamoru Harada got the hosts off to a flying start, barreling over the try-line with barely five minutes on the clock.

The Māori struck back moments later after a dashing 20m run by Hurricanes winger Josh Moorby which eventually saw blindside flanker Cameron Suafoa force his way over for a try.

Māori hooker Kurt Eklund and co-captain Billy Harmon added tries before the break for a 17-5 half-time lead.

Winger Bailyn Sullivan crossed for a try shortly after the restart off a pass to the short side from a maul, throwing a celebratory mana wave to the crowd.

Māori All Blacks winger Bailyn Sullivan celebrates try scoring with a mana wave. Photo / All Blacks-Sky Sport / YouTube

Rameka Poihipi added two second-half tries of his own, the first from a sizzling 40m counterattack by centre Tana Tuhakaraina, making his debut for the Māori, who fed half-back Toiroa Tahuriorangi on the switch, sending it wide to Poihipi to finish in the corner.

Poihipi’s second came minutes later after first-five Rivez Reihana carved through the Japan defense with a nicely timed fend, offloading to Suafoa who curled it wide for Poihipi to cross in the opposite corner and close out the scoring for the Māori.

With the match all but done, Japan had the final say, driving to the Māori try-line from a throw-in, with the Japan halfback whipping the ball wide for winger Koga Nezuka to touch down by the corner flag.

Māori All Blacks: 36 (Cameron Suafoa, Kurt Eklund, Billy Harmon, Bailyn Sullivan, Rameka Poihipi tries; Poihipi 2, Rivez Reihana cons) Japan XV: 10: (Mamoru Harada, Koga Nezuka tries) HT: 17-5











