Māori All Blacks to play in Whangārei for first time in 15 years

This article was first published by RNZ

Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei is set to host the Māori All Blacks, with NZ Rugby announcing a fixture against Scotland on 9 July 2025.

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2000, which was the last time Scotland toured New Zealand, and will feature a 3:35pm kick-off.

The match will be the second in a double header, with the Black Ferns playing the Black Ferns XV in what will effectively be a final trial match before their World Cup squad is selected.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, the All Blacks will be also playing that evening against France as part of their three-test series. If that is not enough rugby in a row, the British & Irish Lions also play a tour match against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney later on that night.

That tour will mean the Māori All Blacks will face a Scotland team almost certainly missing its biggest names like Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu, Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe, who have all been predicted as absolute certainties for the Lions. The Maori All Blacks fixture will be the first on a three-match tour for Scotland, who will then head to play unconfirmed test matches against two Pacific Island nations.

“It’s an exciting prospect to host one of the top ranked teams in the world in front of our fans and whānau who we know will be out in force in Whangārei for this special occasion,” Māori All Blacks coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko) said.

“Māori rugby has a rich tradition of playing teams from the home nations and this fixture will carry a lot of mana for our players, for Northland Rugby, local iwi and for the region.”

The Māori All Blacks have faced Scotland twice before and won both, with the last time being a tight 18-15 win in New Plymouth. Current Maori All Blacks assistant coaches Greg Feek (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Roger Randle (Ngāti Awa) both played in that game, while Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was in the touring squad.

It will be the third time the Māori All Blacks have played in Whangārei and the first time since 2010, in what will be the biggest men’s game in the region since the British & Irish Lions opened their tour at Semenoff Stadium against a New Zealand Barbarians side in 2017.

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo said that “these matches will bring significant economic benefits, boost local tourism, and provide an exciting experience for our community”.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns will return to Whangārei for the first time since their successful World Cup campaign in 2022.

“This trial match is an important part of our season and will shape our final selection for the Rugby World Cup, a week out from a big test against Australia in Wellington,” coach Allan Bunting said.

“It will also be a great occasion to bring the Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks together and I know our players will relish the opportunity to play their part.”

The All Blacks are yet to announce the venues and dates for their 2025 home fixtures, with the French tests followed by two huge test matches against the Springboks and a Bledisloe Cup test.

It was confirmed that the All Blacks will not be taking a home test offshore next season, after France refused the to play one of their matches in the USA.

However, the All Blacks will be heading there later in the year, with a test against Ireland in Chicago as the start of their end of year tour expected to be confirmed later this week, along with tests against Scotland, Wales and England.

By Jamie Wall for RNZ