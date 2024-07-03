Marama Davidson undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has undergone surgery this morning after announcing a breast cancer diagnosis last month.

She posted a “super awesome professional photo” of herself last night to Instagram before going in for the operation this morning, holding a pamphlet titled ‘Breast Cancer is not always a lump.”

Davidson said it will be her last social media post for the next few months but wanted “to put crusty nipple on your radar” to spread awareness.

“Cos saving lives is worth the nipple exposure. I had flaky skin and crustiness for about a year without really knowing to alert my doctor.

“Luckily a routine mammogram picked up early breast cancer anyway.

“So I have odds that my family are truly grateful for beyond words. We can have our precious ones around for longer if we work together for an Aotearoa that treasures everyone.

“I’ll never stop making this political link, and I’ll keep supporting the collective towards this vision,” she wrote.

GET YOUR MAMMOGRAMS WHĀNAU!! — Marama Davidson

The Greens’ co-leader said she would be hoping off all social media and work emails to try to focus on her whānau and whakapapa, getting treatment while healing and recovering.

“For real I know Imma miss you all so much, but friends have loaded me up with reading and listening and art and I have a full bag of clothes mending to get onto.

“Just alerting people to my lack of attention to you all. Our collectives carry on, for the kaupapa, this is the whole point of mahi tahi and rest.

“Thank you ALL so much for the aroha and kindness. This has absolutely floored me, almost into whakamā. I receive it all fully and deeply.

Many shared their support and aroha in the comment section of the politician’s post.

“Love you, boss,” wrote fellow Greens’ co-leader Chole Swarbrick

“Aroha nui @maramadavidson rest up - we got you ❤ " commented Green MP Hūhana Lyndon.