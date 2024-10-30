Young māmā urges wāhine to prioritise early breast cancer detection

Jaydene Dixon Komene (Ngāti Porou) says her life was incredible - she had just eloped with her husband, started a new job and her pēpi were settling in at school.

“Life was amazing - it was everything I wanted,” she says.

But things changed when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“I dropped to the floor laughing. The nurse was looking at me like I was crazy - I think that was my defence mechanism.”

Dixon Komene was 27 years old when she was diagnosed and is encouraging wāhine to check their ū (breasts), pushing for earlier breast cancer detection.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women across Aotearoa, with more than 3000 wāhine and 25 men diagnosed each year.

The mother of two spent almost a year in treatment, undergoing chemotherapy sessions, a single mastectomy, an axillary clearance and radiation therapy.

“I remember waking up after the [mastectomy] and going into the bathroom - [it] was almost like I couldn’t look at myself,” she says.

“I was expecting to feel sad, but I looked at it like strength.”

The Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand (BCFNZ) reports that one in nine women in Aotearoa will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. Experts say early detection is critical, despite free mammograms only being available to women aged 45-69 years old through BreastScreen Aotearoa.

“From what I know, six per cent of women under 40 [in Aotearoa] are diagnosed with breast cancer [each year],” she says.

“I went to the doctors and they referred me down to the breast clinic in Whangarei.”

Mammograms for wāhine under 45 years-old or those seeking additional screenings can cost over $150.

“I was lucky [my appointment] was free by referral. It was $18 and that $18 saved my life.”

Dixon Komene says her tamariki were her pillars of strength throughout this journey.

“They’re very clingy now [and] just scared something might go wrong or the cancer might be back.”

She says the whirlwind experience has changed her perspective on life.

“In a time where I thought I would lose all [of] my confidence - losing my hair, going through treatment, gaining weight. I found my confidence and I found my voice.”

Dixon Komene is now cancer-free, and is planning on having a second mastectomy soon.

“I’ve made the decision to get a mastectomy on the other side, just to remove any fear.”

She encourages other wāhine to check their ū at home regularly.

“Every first of the month just feel your breast. And if there’s the slightest change get to the [doctor].”

“Everyone thinks it won’t happen to me - cancer doesn’t discriminate. When it affects one it affects everyone.”