‘Wairoa deserves answers’ Urgent review into flood response underway

More than 400 properties in Wairoa were damaged in last month's flood. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The flood response in Wairoa will be at the centre of a rapid government review, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has announced this morning.

The review follows widespread concern over the management of the Wairoa River bar raised by the local community.

More than 400 properties in Wairoa were damaged in last month’s flood, with 116 of those homes taking substantial damage.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon departing to survey damage to Wairoa following last month's floods. Photo / Pool / NZME / Paul Taylor

The northern Hawke’s Bay township has repeatedly been the victim of severe weather, such as Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, which left the town completely cut off from the road network as flood water slammed down to the coast.

Simmonds detailed the terms of reference for the review, emphasising a commitment to addressing the community’s concerns.

“The Wairoa community has raised significant concerns about the management of the Wairoa River bar and the impact this had on flooding of properties in the district,” said Ms Simmonds.

“The Government is committed to addressing those concerns. Starting today, a qualified independent reviewer will lead an urgent and targeted review into the flood response.”

Water levels in Wairoa during last month's flood nearly reached Cyclone Bola levels. Photo / Wairoa Incorporated

The review aims to examine the adequacy of monitoring the Wairoa River levels, as well as the bar, whether decisions were made in a timely and correct manner, and identifying additional actions that could have been taken.

The process is expected to take around four weeks, with findings and recommendations to be presented in August to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Wairoa District Council, and Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell said the town deserves answers.

“Last month’s flooding has been really tough for Wairoa. They should expect that flood management is monitored adequately, with timely actions taken to minimise the impact on the community.

Built-up debris at the Wairoa Bridge.

“This review seeks to provide answers for Wairoa in relation to the recent flooding event and identify where improvements are needed to protect their community against future events,” Mitchell stated.

Meanwhile Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said the review could have wider implications across Aotearoa.

“There are sand bars in other parts of the country that have similar complexities and challenges to the Wairoa bar. Other councils may benefit from the findings of the review as they develop practical plans for building resilience and responding to these events.”