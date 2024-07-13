Watch live: Kapa haka wānanga draws to a close at Tūrangawaewae

A second day of wānanga at Tūrangawaewae, discussing the future of Te Ao Haka, is getting underway this morning.

Te Ao Māori News is partnering with Te Reo o Te Uru, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Karere to bring you up-to-the-minute, live-streamed coverage of the events.

You can watch the Saturday afternoon part of the wānanga live here:

It is the final of a series of specials giving audiences incredible access to the wānanga across Friday and Saturday, ahead of the live draw for Te Matatini 2025.

Hatarei 13 Hūrae / Saturday 13 July

A second pair of live specials will also be broadcast on Saturday, with the first starting at 9am and the second at 1pm.

Saturday morning show: https://www.facebook.com/share/QcQTT8qfJTHakZLH/

Saturday afternoon show: https://www.facebook.com/share/AbBVK91Q21QdBZNm/

Rātapu 14 Hūrae / Sunday 14 July

Sunday is the live draw for Te Matatini o te Kahui Maunga 2025 - the national kapa haka competition.

The draw to determine the pools for the qualifying rounds will be streamed live at 10:30am.

The four days of preliminaries will feature four pools: Te Ihu, Te Haumi, Te Kei, and the newly introduced Te Awa.

Three pools will consist of 14 teams each, while the fourth pool will have 13 teams.

Te Ao Māori News and Whakaata Māori will partner with Te Matatini to broadcast the live draw through our Facebook page and website, as well as live on Instagram stories.