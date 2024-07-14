‘Let’s get the mahi done’: Lani Daniels out to ‘finish’ Nigeria’s Bolatito Oluwole

Lani Daniels (right) with Nigel Elliott of Ironfist Promotions at this week's press conference outside Globox Arena in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Champion boxer Lani Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) will defend her IBF world light heavyweight title against undefeated Nigerian Bolatito Oluwole in Hamilton on September 7, as part of an international charity fight night.

“Let’s just get the mahi done,” the 35-year-old said this week at a press conference in Hamilton.

The title defence will be Daniels’ first time facing a “power puncher” such as Oluwole, 22.

The hard-hitting mandatory challenger has won nine from nine fights by knockout and is currently ranked first in the IBF and WBO and sixth by the WBA.

Oluwole is the Nigerian cruiserweight champion and one of only three national champions in the world in the female division.

Daniels is unphased, confident in her commitment and mental strength.

“In my mind, I think this is my job now. I’m a professional boxer, I live and breathe it,” she said.

“It’s 100% commitment, so there’s no doubt I’m going to come here on the 7th of September and take what I bring.”

Daniels, who claimed the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in May 2023 - defeating Auckland’s Alrie Meleisea - and the IBF light heavyweight belt in December with a majority decision over Australian Desley Robinson, will have been away from the ring for nine months when she steps out at Globox Arena in Claudelands.

Her trainer and manager John Conway is in no doubt Daniels will have what it takes against Oluwole, who has never fought outside Nigeria.

“Lani has been well rested away from the gym as she earned a well-deserved break after over one training camp after another with six fights back to back while winning 3 titles, including her two-division world titles.”

With Daniels eyeing “mega fight” opportunities offshore, Conway added, “This may be Lani’s last fight in New Zealand before defending her world title overseas.”

Last year, Conway told Te Ao Māori News that their plan was to build towards a possible fight against American multiple world champion Claressa Shields.

“Claressa Shields is probably the women’s best boxer pound for pound. She’s a double gold Olympian. She holds all four belts at middleweight.

“There’s going to be title fights, title defences and new titles won so that we have a lot to offer Claressa Shields. So she will not be able to say no to us because the public will demand it. That’s the plan that we are going for.”

Daniels is determined, adamant she will never give up without a fight.

“It’s something so important to my heart, especially coming from a small place like Pipiwai up north. We don’t have much but we have everything. And that’s all I need to know, I got a home and regardless of what the world throws at me - tu kaha ki te ao, stand strong no matter what this world brings.

“And Oluwole ‘Black Tito’ watch out. I want her to come the best that she can come because it’s not going to finish. I’m going to finish it - with all respect.”