‘Ka mua, ka muri’ - new theatre show set to tour Aotearoa

A new theatre performance exploring the significance of whakapapa, time, and aspirations for the future is set to premiere later this month.

Presented by Atamira Dance Company, the show is choreographed by two of their performers, Bianca Hyslop (Te Arawa) and Eddie Elliot (Ngāti Maniapoto).

Hyslop said the show is unique to the world as it showcases a contemporary dance through a Māori worldview.

“There’s not many people in not just Aotearoa but the world that are doing this thing called Māori contemporary dance.”

“It’s quite a unique and special way to share our purakau and our stories and our histories and to empower our people the way we know best.”

Elliot said it’s important that Māori can incorporate a Māori lens and voice into contemporary dance.

“This is a good start for rangatahi to come and watch and go well there is another avenue of not just Kapa Haka about other ways to Māori movement.”

The double-bill performance will include two dances showcasing Elliot and Hyslop’s years of dance experience.

“We’re looking at time, We’re reflecting on those before us and the future in front of us. Eddie’s work ‘Remain’ really speaks to the things that we want to hold on to as Māori you know.

“Ngā whakapono, ngā tikanga Māori ērā momo me, whereas mine’s kind of about kind of like this releasing or this, you know, releasing we might have around with the urban Māori experience,” Hyslop said.

Eddie Elliot (left) and Bianca Hyslop (right) are the choreographers behind the performance.

The stage will host more than just dance, with composed waiata, new set designs, and bold lighting.

“We work with a lot of projection and a lot of text, so we’re not only just seeing dance, we’re seeing physical theatre.

“We’re also working holistically with each creative. So there’s a lot of lighting that’s embedded into this.”

The pair have built their profile as accomplished choreographers overseas who’ve brought their talent home.

“It’s pretty big deal for me and Eddie, we’ve kind of grown up from the Atamira platform and we’ve been off and creating works for a long time now,” Hyslop said.

She said this is the first time both of them have worked with the company as choreographers and not as dancers.

“It’s pretty special moment for us to come back and work with the company.”

The show kicks off 25 July in Tāmaki Makaurau and finishes in Kirikiriroa in August.