Te Tai Kaha Māori Fights Resource Management Bill Changes

Te Tai Kaha Māori Collective has issued a strong message of opposition against changes set out in the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

The new amendment proposes the dismantling of Te Mana o te Wai from the consenting process.

Te Mana o te Wai ensures the health and well-being of the water is protected and human health needs are provided for before enabling other uses of water.

Te Tai Kaha Māori Chair, Kingi Smiler, said the coalition government seems to want to remove all Māori references from the statute books and drew comparisons to the proposed removal of section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

“Officials have not been able to provide any evidence that Te Mana o te Wai has resulted in any consent being declined. It is not the problem.”

Te Mana o te Wai was strengthened in the National Policy statement on Freshwater 2020, a response born out of former National Government’s commitment to Māori in 2012 and 2013, as well as the Supreme Court, that the Crown would recognise and protect Māori water rights.

“The Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill unravels a significant amount of work, which started the process of honouring that commitment.

“The obligation on the Crown to recognise and protect in law Māori rights and interests in freshwater is not optional. We urge the Government to urgently work with Māori to work out a solution.”

“Māori farmers and growers understand that we all need to contribute to help restore our waterways and face up to the changes that are required to farm within environmental limits. As kaitiaki of our whenua, we support the retention of Te Mana o te Wai.

“We also understand as major exporters, the importance of New Zealand’s clean green image, and demonstrable sound and sustainable environment practices to our markets.

“We are concerned about a Bill which takes a big step backwards in environmental management” said Smiler.