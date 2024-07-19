ERA claims against Darleen Tana’s husband’s business being assessed by liquidator

According to the New Zealand Herald, a notice in the window of Bikes and Beyond in Newmarket said the store was temporarily closed. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

The firm appointed liquidator of the e-bike business belonging to former Green MP Darleen Tana’s husband says it will need to make an assessment on existing Employment Relations Authority claims against the business.

E Cycles NZ Limited was put into liquidation on Wednesday - the same day the executive summary of the report into what Tana knew about allegations of migrant exploitation at the business was publicly released.

Two complaints against the business were already before the ERA.

Steven Khov from the liquidator, Khov Jones, said employees will be able to make a claim in the liquidation in the normal course.

But the liquidators will assess claims already underway on a case-by-case basis.

The New Zealand Companies Register shows Khov Jones was appointed by the company’s shareholders by special resolution. Christian Hoff-Nielsen, Tana’s husband, is listed as sole director of the business.

The firm’s first report is due on 23 July.

According to the New Zealand Herald, a notice in the window of Bikes and Beyond in Newmarket said the store was temporarily closed.

A second Bikes and Beyond shop on Waiheke has been advertised on TradeMe since 2 July, with a list price of $0.00.

The Green Party has now publicly released the executive summary of the investigation into what Tana knew about allegations of migrant exploitation at her husband’s business, and whether she was up front with the Greens.

The report, which RNZ obtained last week, states Tana likely knew about the allegations, and failed to disclose to the Greens a personal grievance an ex-employee had raised.

Tana disputes aspects of the report, and the manner in which it was conducted and released.

She resigned as a Green MP last week, but the party wants her to resign from Parliament altogether.

- RNZ