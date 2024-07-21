Here are the First Nations athletes competing at the Paris Olympics

This article was first published by NITV.

The Australian Olympics have confirmed that eleven Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes will be competing across eight sports in this upcoming Paris Olympics.

Among their ranks is Kokatha, Naghiralgal, Duaureb-Meriam basketball legend Patty Mills, who will be the first Indigenous athlete to compete in five Olympic Games (too deadly!).

Let’s meet the mob making their mark in Paris.

Taliqua Clancy

Taliqua Clancy was part of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics Australian Beach Volleyball team. Source / Instagram

Soon to be three-time Olympian and fan favourite, Taliqua Clancy is representing Australia yet again in Women’s Beach Volleyball.

The proud Wulli Wulli and Goreng Goreng woman started her sporting career in Netball but fell in love with volleyball at 17.

She became the first Aboriginal person to compete in the sport at an Olympic level, competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Abbey Connor

Freestyle and butterfly specialist Abbey was still at school when she debuted at the 2022 World Championships in Hungary. Photo / NITV

19-year-old Abbey Connor will debut in her first Olympics, after finishing second in the 200m butterfly at the Australian trials in Brisbane in June.

Ms Connor broke a 1978 record for 200m butterfly at just 15 years old.

Calab Law

Initially a hurdler and a long jumper, Calab was drawn to track and athletics by family connections. Credit / Pacific Games

Born and raised in Caboolutre, Wakka Wakka man Calab Law will be making his Olympic debut.

Mr Law has become a regular on the third leg of the Australian 4x100m relay team and secured his spot at the Paris Olympics after competing in the World Relays in May.

Maurice Longbottom

Maurice Longbottom says his greatest ambition is to be a good role model for the next generation of Indigenous athletes. Source / Instagram

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs junior, Dharawal man Maurice Longbottom will be representing Australia in Rugby 7′s after making his Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020.

Patty Mills

Patty Mills became the first Indigenous Australian to carry the flag at an Opening Ceremony. Credit / Australian of the Year Awards

Mills will represent Australia yet again in their basketball team.

Conor Nicholas

Conor Nicholas got into sailing as a five-year-old. Source / Instagram

In December last year Whadjuk man Conor Nicholas teamed up with Nia Jerwood, winning two races in the mixed 470 at Sail Sydney.

After their win, the pair secured a Paris Olympics quota spot in which Mr Nicholas will make his Olympic debut.

Their winning streak continued this year where the pair finished 15th at the 470 World Championships in Spain.

Brooke Peris

Brooke Peris became a two-time Olympian as part of the Hockeyroos squad that travelled to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Credit / Commonwealth Games

Ngarrawanji woman Brooke Peris will compete in the Australian women’s hockey side at the Paris Olympics.

Making her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, Brooke has been part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2018 Champions Trophy and Commonwealth Games, as well as the 2019 Oceania Cup and FIH Pro League.

Callum Peters

One of nine children, Callum is coached by his father, Bradley. Source / Instagram

21-year-old boxer Callum Peters will be making his Olympic debut.

He secured his spot after winning gold at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

“I finally get the chance to represent my country and my people,” he said.

Mariah Williams

Mariah Williams boasts a number of Hockey Honours. Source / Instagram

Wiradjuri woman Mariah Williams will again represent her country playing hockey.

An impressive resume, Ms Williams has played in the Australian national field hockey team, competing in prestigious international competitions such as the FIH Hockey World Cup and the FIH pro league

Marissa Williamson Pohlman

Marissa said she never imagined herself going to the Olympics. Source / Instagram

Ngarrindjeri woman Marissa Williamson Pohlman will become the first Aboriginal female boxer to fight at the Olympics when she enters the ring in Paris.

Ms Pohlman is making her Olympic debut after she overcame a knee injury to claim gold at the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.

Alex (Ally) Wilson

Proud Ngarrindjeri woman Ally Wilson was introduced to basketball through her father who also played professionally. Credit / FIBA

Ngarrindjeri woman Ally Wilson will make her debut as an Olympian at thirty years old, competing in 3x3 Basketball.

She will become the fourth Indigenous female basketballer to represent her country at the Olympics.

“I remember as a kid when Rohanee [cox] went to the Olympics, she had an Aboriginal flag with her when the Opals won a silver medal, and then I got to play with her at Sydney and that was a big thing,” she said.

By Bronte Charles of NITV.







