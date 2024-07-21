NZ’s fastest swimmer’s encouraging words for rangatahi Māori

New Zealand’s fastest swimmer Taiko Torepe-Ormsby (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto) has once again taken the opportunity to offer a few words of encouragement to rangatahi Māori as he prepares to make his Olympic debut in Paris on 1 August (local time).

In April. Torepe-Ormsby - who is based in the United States, studying and swimming at Wisconsin University - became the first ever Kiwi to swim the 50 metres freestyle in under 22 seconds at the New Zealand trials in Hawke’s Bay, stopping the clock at 21.86 seconds and automatically qualifying for Paris.

“I’m lost for words to be honest, I’ve dreamed about this moment for my whole life,” the 20-year-old said at the time.

Torepe-Ormsby’s keen for other young Māori to live their dreams as well.

At Wharenui Sports Centre in Christchurch this week, where he first started competing at age seven, he told 1News rangatahi Māori “can do it”, just like he has.

“Swimming is not necessarily a sport Māori kids are getting into and yet we’re surrounded by water our whole life. Setting an example for those younger rangatahi is something I want to be doing — and if I can do it, so can they.”

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby celebrates a gold medal. Photo / Supplied

It’s a whakaaro he’s shared previously with Te Ao Māori News.

“I feel like me making it this far, being the fastest swimmer in New Zealand and making it to the Olympics, hopefully stands out for all the Māori youth around New Zealand.

“If I can do it, they can do it. There is nothing stopping them because nothing stopped me from getting to this point in my life and I would encourage anybody, any Māori, to get in the pool.

“Not only in swimming but taking all the opportunities they have to potentially move to the United States for sport and school.

“It’s definitely been an amazing, valuable experience travelling the United States and the world - something I hope more Māori would take.”

Torepe-Ormsby is one of four Māori in his swim team heading to the Olympics, including Lewis Clareburt (Waikato-Tainui), Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu) and Laticia Leigh Transom (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi).

Not only will it be Torepe-Ormsby’s first Olympics but his first time being part of a New Zealand team.

The Olympic men’s 50 metres freestyle heats, semifinals and final run from August 1 to 3 (local time).

His New Zealand-based coach Carl Gordon - Torepe-Ormsby has six coaches at his US university - suggests anything is possible, if he can just get past the heats.

“I think he’s only just now starting to believe in what is possible,” Gordon told 1News.

“But if he can get into the second round and make the semis in an event like 50 free, it becomes such a head game — who can handle the pressure and who can put their race together.

“And once you’re in the semi, who knows?”