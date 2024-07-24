10,000 expected at Eden Park for record-breaking haka

Up to 10,000 people are expected to gather at Eden Park on September 29 to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest haka.

The event aims to bring the record back to New Zealand, since it has been held by the French since 2014.

The current record, set by 4,028 participants in France, will be challenged in a display of national pride and unity.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, highlights the deeper meaning behind the event.

“Haka is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity, and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders.”

The event will feature participants from various cultural backgrounds performing the well-known haka Ka Mate, composed by Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief Te Rauparaha.

Taku Parai of Ngāti Toa Rangatira emphasises the importance of cultural knowledge and unity in this effort.

“We will lead it with that ngeri, and then when Ka Mate comes in the end, that’s when they will come in behind us.”

Dame Henewehi Mohi / Credit: Jane Ussher

Supporting a Worthy Cause

The haka attempt marks the 20th anniversary of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, with funds raised supporting its mission to provide life-changing music therapy. Dame Hinewehi Mohi speaks to the event’s broader impact: “It is extraordinary to be able to connect with others, communicate, and express themselves through music.”

The event promises to be a meticulously organised spectacle, with strict adherence to Guinness World Records’ rules.

“It is quite a thing to be absolutely strict with the ruling from Guinness and to ensure that we make the numbers count,” says Mohi.

Joe Pihema of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says the rules require for every 50 kaihaka, one scrutineer.

“That’s a lot of scrutineers.”

The public is encouraged to participate in this historic event, with registrations now open for the attempt at Eden Park.