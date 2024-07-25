Haka theatre show ‘Autaia’ is back

A performing arts show infused with traditional haka will kick off next month for a night of original performances from rangatahi across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Now in its fourth year, Autaia will expand into other regions for the first time, welcoming kura from Te Tai Tokerau.

The show is presented by haka dance theatre Hawaiki TŪ and supported by Auckland Live giving rangatahi the opportunity to share their stories through haka theatre.

Hawaiki TŪ and Autaia founder Kura Te Ua said the kaupapa was growing each year, giving more rangatahi the chance to express themselves and share their talents.

“As the first kaupapa of its kind, Autaia nurtures and showcases rangatahi talents across various aspects of haka theatre, including waiata composition, performance, directing, choreography, costume, set design, sound and lighting.”

This year it has grown to more than 500 secondary school performers beating out previous years. Te Ua expects a growing interest and participation in the kaupapa from both whānau and rangatahi in the future.

She said a showcase like Autaia gives rangatahi the opportunity to upskill in the arts and consider it a viable career pathway, while enhancing their overall wellbeing.

“Autaia is ‘to be extraordinary’. We want this kaupapa to remain as a beacon of light for rangatahi.”

Participants can receive accreditation through the curriculum of Te Ao Haka, Dance, Theatre and Te Reo Rangatira since it aligns with NCEA.

Each school will showcase a 10-minute performance, with guest performances by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa.

The event will be held at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at Aotea Te Pokapū on August 21 with tickets on sale now.