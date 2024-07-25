Walk Without Fear Trust: MMA fighters hit back against social violence

Walk Without Fear Trust had their official launch earlier this week. It is to honour Liufau Vake, who passed away in 2021 following a coward punch attack.

The City Kickboxing Gym is fighting back against social violence announcing the official launch of its charity, Walk Without Fear Trust, this week.

It aims to honour one of their well-known mixed martial artist, Liufau Vake (Fau), who died in 2021 following a coward punch attack.

Trust chairman Eugene Bareman said he and a few others wanted to do something, so Fau wouldn’t just fade into their memories.

“We got together and thought about what we could do and that’s where the charitable trust was born through a group of us, young fighters and coaches, who just want to do a bit more about what our friend had been through and prevent that from happening again.”

Part of the trust’s goals is to raise awareness. Bareman said they had noticed social violence was prevalent in the community, particularly coward punching.

“I don’t think people are fully aware of just how prevalent this crime is.

“We want to make people aware this is a bit of a problem in society at the moment and we want to raise awareness, and advocate for a bit of change around how people culturally see a coward punch.

“There’s still a part of society that calls it a ‘king hit’. We would like to have that labelled as an act of a coward, and we always refer to it as a coward punch,” Bareman told Te Ao Māori News.

Walk Without Fear Trust. Photo: Supplied.

Fau’s whānau fully support the charity, and told Bareman they are interested in getting involved, especially older brother John Vake.

“There is a gaping hole where there should have been someone special. We stand with the Walk Without Fear Trust, and for every family shattered by violence,” John Vake said in a statement.

“Let’s ensure no brother, sister, child, or friend walks the same path of grief. Let Fau’s memory be a beacon, leading us towards a future where violence is not the answer, and respect, self-regulation and mana pave the way.”

Two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya used to train alongside Fau and wants to see the grief from the tragedy channelled into positive change.

“Fau’s death is a reminder of the tragic consequences of street violence. We can’t continue to allow this to happen,” he said.

Part of the charity campaign will see Bareman and a bunch of high-profile MMA fighters and trainers go to schools and teach them about the repercussions of this act of social violence including jail.