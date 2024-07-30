Olympics 2024: Black Ferns Sevens coast into Olympic semifinals after crushing China

Jazmin Felix-Hotham in action for the Black Ferns Sevens in their Olympic quarter-final against China. Photo: Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

This article was first published by RNZ.

New Zealand have coasted into the semifinals of the Olympic women’s sevens rugby tournament in Paris after dismantling China 55-5.

The Black Ferns Sevens scorched across for nine tries in a lopsided quarterfinal at the Stade de France, emphasising why they had advanced through pool play as the eighth qualifiers while China scraped through in eighth.

New Zealand’s semifinal at 1.30am on Wednesday (NZT) will be against the United States, who beat Great Britain 17-7 in the second quarterfinal.

Photo: Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

There were some early signs of rust from the Black Ferns, who led through an early try to Sarah Hirini but found themselves only 7-5 ahead after China broke the line and created a try to Dou Xinrong.

Hirini also spent two minutes off the park, shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

However, the defending champions discovered their rhythm to be 24-5 up at the interval before scoring five unanswered tries after the break.

There were doubles for Hirini, Mahina Paul, Michaele Blyde and Jazmin Felix-Hotham while retiring great Portia Woodman-Wickliffe also crossed.

