Te Pōkaitara welcomes third intake, including family of seven

The Ngāti Kahungunu Māori language and customs academy, Te Pōkaitara, has its next intake of cadets committed to rejuvenating the language and customs within the tribe.

Welcomed onto Waimārama Marae over the weekend were 30 new students including members of a whanau widely known for upholding the traditions of the tribe who were are looking to the wānanga to further their knowledge for the betterment of both their whānau and iwi.

For years the Huata family have been keepers of descended knowledge of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Names such as Canon Wī Te Tau Huata, Te Ōkanga (Aussie) Huata, Tama Tūranga Huata and many more have been vital in language revitalisation efforts for decades. There are two kura kaupapa, wharekura and kōhanga reo as well as a whare wānanga which they facilitate for the region.

Māhina Huata-Harawira is one of seven from the Huata family who have entered the third cohort of Te Pōkaitara and she is excited about the challenges the course may bring.

“He tohu tērā o tō mātau hiahia ki ngā wero nui kei mua i a tātou katoa te iwi Māori, he tohu anō hoki tērā o ngā mātauranga i heke mai ki a mātou i ō mātou koroua, i a Wī, i a Aussie, i a Etika mā. E hīkaka ana te whānau Huata kia noho ki te kaupapa hei painga mō te whānau, hei painga mō te iwi.”

It’s a sign of our desire, of the challenges amidst us as Māori. It’s also a sign of those teachings passed down to us from our ancestors, Wī, Aussie, Etika, all of them. We, the Huata family are excited to be on this course for the betterment of our family and our tribe.

She says the high quality of the academy’s work convinced them to take the challenge.

“Ehara i te mea e mōhio ana ki ngā mea katoa. Nā reira ko tā mātou haere mai nei, he kapo, he pupuri i ngā kōrero hou hei āpiti anō ki ērā mātauranga, hei painga mō tātou katoa.”

It’s not as if we know everything. So, that is why we registered, to attain and grasp onto new knowledge to add to our existing knowledge for everyone to better from.

Te Pōkaitara has been running for nearly four years and word has spread across the country for its advocacy for what it means to be Ngāti Kahungunu.

“Ko taku tino hiahia, kia whakarewa i te mātau me te koi o Kahungunu. E hia kē nei ngā kōrero whakahāwea i a tātou, i a mātou. Nā reira, ko Te Pōkaitara tētahi o ngā kaupapa huhua e whakawhanake ana i a tātou. E tika ana kia hau mai mātou, tātou katoa ki roto ki ēnei momo kaupapa hei whakapakari i ngā nohinohi, i ngā uri whakaheke mō te anga whakamua.”

My biggest desire is to elevate my understanding and my intellect of Kahungunu. There are many words thrown around that belittle us. So, Te Pōkaitara is one of many projects that help us grow. It’s only right for us all to be a part of things like these, to strengthen our younger ones and the next generation for their future.

The Māori language will next be flowing in Ngāti Kahungunu at the Toitū Te Reo Festival on August 8 and 9.