Wairoa residents to see more police after Saturday’s gang brawl

Wairoa will see extra policing teams after a rugby match on Saturday turned sour, with many people landing in hospital after two were stabbed and another two were hit by a vehicle.

The fight originally started between teenagers but then grew into a public brawl after adults, including members and associates of the Mongrel Mob, became involved.

Acting Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki called the fight “appalling” and said the extra police would support the effort to track down those involved.

“Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured or killed in this event but it is another shocking event that our community didn’t need.

“So far, police have identified about two dozen people who were involved in the fight and that work is continuing. The majority of them are gang members of varying ages but all of them are old enough to know what’s acceptable.

“Wairoa is a great town with a strong community and people should be free to go about their daily lives, including watching a rugby game, without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community. A few people have ruined what should have been a great event for the town,” he wrote in a statement.

The new policing teams include the tactical dog teams, investigators and frontline response staff from across the district.

“There will be a noticeable police presence across Wairoa to ensure gang members are held to account for the weekend’s incident and any other offending they may be involved in.

“We anticipate a number of arrests will be made; we are not tolerating this behaviour in our community and police will be making that message very clear to gangs over the coming days and weeks.”

Police are also asking the public to assist in their enquiries by sharing information about the public disorder event via 105 and quoting the file number 240727/7731.