17-year-old Muay Thai boxer arrives in France to make Olympic debut

At just 17 years old, Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai is making history as she steps onto the world stage for her first Olympic Games.

Her journey to the Olympics, filled with hard work and determination, exemplifies the spirit of the Games.

Hailing from Gisborne, the Ngāti Porou descendant has been a standout talent in Muay Thai boxing from an early age.

Mackey-Huriwai says since arriving in Paris, it’s been an overwhelming experience to see the different competitive countries, sharing the same space for the same common goal.

“It still feels like a dream to me being here in Paris but I always knew I’d get to this point in life,

“This is what I’ve been working for my entire life.”

‘Eat, sleep and succeed’

Since the announcement of Mackey-Huriwai’s selection, she says there has only been one common goal; eat, sleep and succeed in Muay Thai boxing.

She was born and raised in a Māori worldview but, even so, she says the journey to prepare for a global Olympics has not been an easy one. Still, Mackey-Huriwai finds comfort in Māori customs that help to realign herself mentally, spiritually and physically.

“At my club, Rangataua o Aotearoa, we base our training on te reo Māori.

“We have principles to prepare us in tikanga Māori and Papa Wayne Ngata has even given me a karakia to recite whenever I step into the ring.”

Although Muay Thai boxing is not considered an official Olympic sport but rather a demonstration sport for the Olympic Games 2024 programme, competitors from the 24 countries participating in the boxing extravaganza will be sharing the same Olympic experience.

And Mackey-Huriwai’s debut will open the doors for other aspiring young Māori athletes wanting to venture into the Olympic dream.

‘An incredible honour’

“This has been my dream for as long as I can remember.

“To be here, representing my country on the biggest stage is an incredible honour.

“When you ask me why should Muay Thai and Māori be a part of the Olympic games, my answer to you is why shouldn’t we?”

Mackey-Huriwai competes in her first match at 4:15pm (Paris time) Monday afternoon, in the first preliminary round.

Regardless of the outcome, her debut is already a triumph, promising a bright future ahead for this young athlete.